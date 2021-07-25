'Best Assurance From UK': Foreign Secy Shringla On Mallya’s Extradition

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday, 24 July said that India has received the 'best assurance' from the UK government regarding businessman Vijay Mallya’s extradition.

Mallya has been absconding and is wanted in connection with a money laundering case registered against him, in which a case has been filed against Kingfisher Airlines, which is now defunct.

Shringla is on a two-day visit to the UK. He said that the British government is working towards extraditing Mallya by following due process. “We have been given to understand that there is a process in place and that the British side is working on his (Mallya) extradition based on that process,” Shringla told reporters, when asked about the delay in Mallya's extradition.

Mallya is believed to be undergoing a 'confidential' asylum application process after all his legal appeals were denied.