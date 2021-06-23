Banks Get Rs 9k Cr Assets Belonging to Nirav Modi, Choksi, Mallya

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 23 June, said it has handed over assets worth Rs 9,371 crore belonging to fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi to state-run banks to realise the losses on account of the fraud committed against them.

The ED in a statement said that Mallya, Modi and Choksi have defrauded public sector banks by siphoning off the funds through their companies which resulted in total loss of Rs 22,585.83 crore to the banks.

The ED has booked the three on the basis of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).