Rishi Sunak: UK Finance Min, Political Star & India’s ‘Son-in-Law’

Rishi Sunak has worn many hats and has varied identities depending on where you’re looking at him from.

To many Indians, he is Infosys boss Narayan Murthy’s son-in-law. To those in Northern England’s Yorkshire, he’s a son-of-the-soil Member of Parliament. To those across the United Kigndom, he is the Briton responsible for steering the country through the COVID-hit economic crisis.

Sunak, 40, who, in February, took over as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the equivalent of the Union Finance Minister in India, has seen a steady rise in British politics. He presented his first Union budget in March 2020.

Known initially as an Oxford-Stanford educated hedge fund manager, Sunak has risen as a Conservative politician who voted in favour of Brexit and over the last couple of years, has built a ‘brand Rishi’ – all of which might see him become a possible candidate for Prime Minister of the UK in the years to come.