ED Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case

The ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal on 2 November in connection with the excise policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 30 October, summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 2 November for questioning in connection with the state's excise policy case.

Sisodia denied bail: The summons was issued on the same day the Supreme Court denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

"It's clear that Centre's only goal is to finish AAP," party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, as per news agency PTI. "For this, they are leaving no stone unturned, including creating a fake case. The idea is to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail and destroy the Aam Aadmi Party," he added.

Kejriwal had been summoned for questioning in the same case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April. Apart from Sisodia, party leader Sanjay Singh was also arrested on 5 October.

