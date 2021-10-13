Happy Navratri! Special Bhog For Kumari Pujan

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

The ultimate ritual of Navratri is Kanya Pujan being performed on Ashtami and Navmi. The 9 days long fast of devotees come to an end by worshipping 9 female children and offering them the special bhog.

The way paparazzis follow a celeb, similarly you have to give full attention to these little munchkins and invite them over for Kanya Pujan. It is believed that the girls are the incarnation of Goddess Durga and worshipping them on the last day will bless the devotees with knowledge, supremacy and good fortune. And that is the reason why you can't find small girls on Ashtami and Navmi.

Finding girls for Kanya Pujan might be difficult but cooking early morning special Navratri Bhog for them is not.