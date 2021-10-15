This Dussehra, Feast on Traditional Parsinde and Bakarkhani

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya

The discerning influence of Indian history is its legacy of food from different communities. Some of these rare and hidden collection of recipes are from the Kayastha community who used to serve as legal advisors and accountants in Mughal dynasty.

To bridge the gap between you and these delicacies, which are difficult to find in restaurants, Venu Mathur Aunty takes you to her khaandani rasoi – Bageechi. This intimate and generations old Mathur's home kitchen offers the unearthed ancient cuisine which you can order from the comfort of your home and relish the dishes from the Mughal era.