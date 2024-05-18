The Stars Live Here: Inside Abhilash Thapliyal’s Mumbai Home

Actor and radio jockey Abhilash Thapliyal moved to Mumbai in 2015 to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, but went on to feature in many projects that got him recognition.

The Aspirants actor recently bought a new home in Mumbai, and The Quint caught up with him for an episode of 'The Stars Live Here'. As Abhilash showed us around his home, he spoke about his move to Mumbai, his Cannes Film Festival debut for Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, the need for validation, losing his father to cancer, his mother suffering a heart attack when he was shooting for Comedy Circus, and more.