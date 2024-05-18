The Stars Live Here: Inside Abhilash Thapliyal’s Mumbai Home

Actor and radio jockey Abhilash Thapliyal moved to Mumbai in 2015 to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, but went on to feature in many projects that got him recognition.
The Aspirants actor recently bought a new home in Mumbai, and The Quint caught up with him for an episode of 'The Stars Live Here'. As Abhilash showed us around his home, he spoke about his move to Mumbai, his Cannes Film Festival debut for Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, the need for validation, losing his father to cancer, his mother suffering a heart attack when he was shooting for Comedy Circus, and more.
The actor, who made his film debut in 2018 with Dil Juunglee, said, "if I was an industry kid there would have been a difference in the roles I have played. People would have offered me roles on their own."
Abhilash also spoke about looking for 'validation' despite the awards and recognition that has come his way because of an inferiority complex. "It's not like I am looking for validation from Oscar-winning people, it can be from people making regular films too." The Blurr actor added that this need arose from the conditioning that have to be good at everything.
Abhilash also spoke about losing his father to cancer and how it changed him as a person. "It has made me more emotional, empathetic, and anxious at times. It is something I am dealing with for the last couple of years."
The actor also spoke to us about his support system in the industry, and the friends he's made along the way.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan & Arnab Chakravorty
