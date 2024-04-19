The Stars Live Here: Inside Actor Aayush Sharma's Mumbai Home

Actor Aayush Sharma is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ruslaan, which is all set to hit the big screens on 26 April. In this episode of The Stars Live Here, The Quint visited Aayush's house in Mumbai and spoke to him about his initial days in the city of dreams, how he proposed to Arpita Khan, his reaction when he heard Arpita was pregnant, how he deals with the competition in the industry, and more.

Speaking about how he deals with trolling and his marriage to Salman Khan's sister Arpita, Aayush shared, "If the negative comments on the internet are about me, I'm still okay with it. But when it comes to my family, I feel a little protective. If a comment is passed about my kid or my wife, I feel it's very unfair. It's funny; it's been over 10 years since Arpita and I have been together, but there's still this social media trolling about the reason why I have gotten married. It's always very fascinating because it's been ten years. And we are still together."