ADVERTISEMENT

‘ZoMaito’ or ‘ZoMaato’: What’s the Correct Pronunciation, Netizens Weigh In

"What an incredible ad. So many levels to how brilliant this is. Well done", wrote a user

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
‘ZoMaito’ or ‘ZoMaato’: What’s the Correct Pronunciation, Netizens Weigh In
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Zomato is one of the most commonly used delivery apps in India. One reason behind their huge popularity remains their creative ad campaigns that never fail to catch the eye of the customers.

Their new advertisement banks on the debate that people have been having since Zomato began -- how to pronounce its name! In the hilarious ad, people are shown fighting and tearing each other apart over the pronunciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video was shared by Zomato's CEO on Twitter, Deepinder Goyal, who wrote, "Hard to believe that no one was harmed in the making of this zoMaato ad".

The company's handle replied to Goyal's tweet, further fueling the hilarious debate, and wrote, "hard to believe that you don't know your company is called zoMaito". Goyal, then started an online poll asking people to weigh in on the debate.

This marketing strategy of Zomato of course attracted the netizens, and many participated in the poll. Some were impressed by the brilliance of their ad, and left comments appreciating Zomato's creativity.

A user wrote, "My god the marketing strategy that gone here. Good job. Name final ho jaaye woh daal dungi tab!"

Another user commented, "Honestly, it's Zomaato but I forget and call it Zomaito sooo let's just say I'll not be taking sides (pun intended)"

Here are some more responses:

Also Read

Zomato Uses Hilarious Meme To Diss On Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Zomato Uses Hilarious Meme To Diss On Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Zomato   Zomato ad 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×