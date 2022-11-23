Zomato Uses Hilarious Meme To Diss On Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Musk's usage of the Indian greeting 'Namaste' went viral, with Desi netizens using jokes and memes to react.
It's no secret that popular social networking platform, Twitter has descended to utter chaos after Elon Musk's infamous takeover. From firing top officials and promising to verify users' accounts in exchange of a monthly fee to mass-layoffs and most of Twitter's offices shutting down temporarily, the once-loved platform has no been reduced to an out-of-control circus.
In light of free speech absolutist, Musk restricting accounts that are critical of him, he also reinstated accounts of personalities like Ye (formerly Kanye West) and ex-POTUS, Donald Trump who were banned from the platform after putting out hateful and prejudicial tweets.
Since criticism on Musk has increased tenfold, he has frequently taken to Twitter to shut them down. In one of his recent tweets, the Tesla CEO wrote, "Hope all judgy hall monitors stay on other platforms."
Musk's usage of the Indian greeting 'Namaste' went viral, with Indians and other Desi netizens using jokes and memes to poke fun at the SpaceX CEO. Popular food-tech platform, Zomato also joined the bandwagon, using a hilarious spaghetti meme and captioning it with "Namaste" with the folded hands emoji.
The first image shows uncooked spaghetti, looking tidy and put together. The text above the image reads, "Twitter before Elon Musk" while the second picture shows cooked and entangled spaghetti with the text reading, "Twitter after Elon Musk". Desi Twitter thoroughly has enjoyed Zomato's tongue-in-cheek hint at the mess Musk has created.
Check the tweet here:
