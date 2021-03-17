Woman Screams While Paragliding; Reminds Us of 'Land Kara De' Man
A similar video of a man had gone viral in 2019.
Paragliding and skydiving are things on almost everyone’s bucket lists. However, some regret it the moment they go for these adventures and the recorded version can be hilarious.
A video of a woman paragliding while shooting her experience has gone viral. The internet is in splits after watching the video.
The woman can be heard screaming ‘Bhaiya dheere chalao’ and ‘bhaiya mujhe utaar do.’ By the end of the video the woman is almost in tears.
Watch the video here:
The video has been shot in Khajjar, Himachal Pradesh. This is the second such paragliding video.
In 2019, a video of a man freaking out while paragliding had resulted in a bunch of ‘Land Kara De’ memes. The man, Vipin Sahu, had shared that he never wanted to get on the glider as he had a fear of heights. But encouraged by his friends, he took the plunge.
Take a look at some of the reactions that the woman's video received:
After becoming an internet sensation, Vipin Sahu went paragliding again in January 2021 to overcome his fears.
Sharing the video he had said ‘I did this again just coz to face my fear ki aur kitna darayega ye dar mereko’ (I did this again just coz to face my fear to see how much more it will frighten me.)
