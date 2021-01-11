Remember The Paragliding Man Who Went Viral? He's Back

In 2019, a vlog of Vipin Kumar paragliding with an assistant went viral. In the video, Kumar is terrified and keeps insisting that the person-in-charge of the parachute get him to the ground as soon as possible. "Bhai, 500 zyada le le lekin land kara de (Take Rs 500 extra but please make us land)" was one of the many lines from the vlog that became an evergreen meme on the internet.

Now, Kumar is back to reclaim his paragliding experience. He recently took to social media to share his most recent paragliding experience. On Instagram, he shared a snippet of the vlog in which he can be heard saying, "Mai woh Vipin nahi raha. Ab apne ko chahiye full izzat (I am no longer the old Vipin. Now, I demand respect).