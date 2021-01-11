Remember The Paragliding Man Who Went Viral? He's Back
This time he's busy sipping chai mid-air.
The paragliding man who went viral in 2019 for his iconic reaction mid-air is back with another video and this time, rest assured, he's not as terrified. If anything, he's the exact opposite and busy sipping cutting chai up in the air.
In 2019, a vlog of Vipin Kumar paragliding with an assistant went viral. In the video, Kumar is terrified and keeps insisting that the person-in-charge of the parachute get him to the ground as soon as possible. "Bhai, 500 zyada le le lekin land kara de (Take Rs 500 extra but please make us land)" was one of the many lines from the vlog that became an evergreen meme on the internet.
Now, Kumar is back to reclaim his paragliding experience. He recently took to social media to share his most recent paragliding experience. On Instagram, he shared a snippet of the vlog in which he can be heard saying, "Mai woh Vipin nahi raha. Ab apne ko chahiye full izzat (I am no longer the old Vipin. Now, I demand respect).
In another snippet posted later, Kumar's caption reads "Chai in The Sky."
The full vlog is available on YouTube. It is titled 'PARAGLIDING 2.0' and features Kumar up in the air. He looks much more comfortable and at ease. At some point, he brings out a flask and confidently sips on chai as well.
Take a look:
The video was shared on 31 December 2020.
Here's how social media users reacted to the vlog:
