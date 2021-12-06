Woman Distributes Leftover Wedding Food to the Needy, Wins Hearts Online
The woman, identified as Papiya Kar, was distributing the food at 1 am after her brother's wedding reception.
Indian weddings are notorioius for being grand, including the decorations, rituals, and even food. This makes it normal for a substantial amount of food to be left over and in most cases, go to waste. However, a woman from Bengal came up with a creative solution to this problem that is winning hearts online.
Papiya Kar, a woman from West Bengal was seen distributing leftover wedding food to the poor. The food was filled to the brim in metal containers, and Papiya, dressed in a wedding attire from head to toe was seen serving the food among children, rickshaw drivers, and anyone else who came to get the food at Ranaghar station.
The food was from Papiya's brother's wedding reception, and she went to distribute it at 1 am after the event was over. Here are some pictures of Papiya:
Users online were impressed by this gesture and lauded her efforts. Others also spoke about how this should be widely practices for all weddings in India.
