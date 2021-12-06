Woman Distributes Leftover Wedding Food to the Needy, Wins Hearts Online

Papiya Kar, a woman from West Bengal was seen distributing leftover wedding food to the poor. The food was filled to the brim in metal containers, and Papiya, dressed in a wedding attire from head to toe was seen serving the food among children, rickshaw drivers, and anyone else who came to get the food at Ranaghar station.

The food was from Papiya's brother's wedding reception, and she went to distribute it at 1 am after the event was over. Here are some pictures of Papiya: