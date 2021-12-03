Madhya Pradesh: Mother Fights Leopard With Bare Hands to Save Her Son

Kiran is a woman from the Bagia tribe and lives in the buffer zone of the Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi district. The incident occurred when Kiran was sitting outside her hut near a bonfire with her three children.

The leopard appeared out of nowhere and caught hold of her son Rahul. In a split second, she used her presence of mind and first made her two children go inside the hut. She followed the leopard for about a kilometre inside the forest and saw that it had held her son by its claws. Fearlessly, she charged towards the leopard and snatched her son from it.