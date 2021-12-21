Woman Claims Red Fort Belongs to Her, High Court Dismisses Her Plea

Justice Rekha Palli, the judge presiding over her case dismissed her plea and denied her rights to the monument. She said that the petitioner was 150 years too late, and that handing over the Red Fort would not be possible.

According to Sultana Begum's lawyer, she is the widow of Late Mirza Mohammed Bedar Bakht, great-grandson and legal and rightful heir of the last Mughal Emperor late Bahadur Shah Zafar II king of Delhi. After his death in 1980, Begum was also given pensions by the Ministry of Home Affairs. In her petition, Sultana claimed that her family was being denied of their property since 1857, ever since the East Indian Company took over and seized all property that belonged to the Mughal Empire.