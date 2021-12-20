Woman Switches Tesla to Autopilot, Gives Birth on the Way to Hospital

According to Philadelphia Insider, Yiran Wu Sherry, 33, was on the way to drop her toddler to pre-school with her husband when her water broke. Their car was stuck in traffic and since her contractions started increasing in frequency, they figured they would not make it to the hospital in time for the delivery. Her husband, Keating, switched their Tesla on autopilot and started helping Yiran.

"She was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought she was going to shatter it. I was [saying] 'Yiran, OK, focus on your breathing.' That was advice to myself, as well. My adrenaline was pumping," he told the Philadelphia Insider.