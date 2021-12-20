Woman Switches Tesla to Autopilot, Gives Birth on the Way to Hospital
Yiran Sherry and her husband decided to put their car on autopilot and deliver the baby on the way to the hospital.
From time to time, we hear incidents of how women give birth in the most strange situations, be it in airplanes or on busy roads. In a similar incident, a woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, gave birth to her baby after going into labour on the way to the hospital.
According to Philadelphia Insider, Yiran Wu Sherry, 33, was on the way to drop her toddler to pre-school with her husband when her water broke. Their car was stuck in traffic and since her contractions started increasing in frequency, they figured they would not make it to the hospital in time for the delivery. Her husband, Keating, switched their Tesla on autopilot and started helping Yiran.
"She was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought she was going to shatter it. I was [saying] 'Yiran, OK, focus on your breathing.' That was advice to myself, as well. My adrenaline was pumping," he told the Philadelphia Insider.
Yiran Wu also said that the drive to the hospital was excruciating and that she kept glancing at the GPS in the car quite often. Finally, just as the car pulled up to the hospital, Yiran gave birth to a baby girl, Maeve. The umbilical cord was cut by the nurses in the front seat of the car.
Sherry has shared the story on Facebook, and it has since gone viral.
"Two months ago, we welcomed our beautiful baby girl, Maeve Lily Sherry, into this world🥰! She couldn't wait to arrive... born in the front seat of our 🚗 en route to the hospital! Maeve amazes us each day 😍👶🏻," she writes.
What a cute baby!
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.