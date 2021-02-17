Watch: Touching Moment of Miss India Runner-up With Her Parents
Manya Singh recently became the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-Up.
As an inspiration to many, Manya Singh’s life story has been winning hearts all over the country. Beating all odds, Singh courageously made the choice to compete in the Miss India competition and finished as runner up in the contest.
Singh is the daughter of an auto-driver and has been talking about her struggles in life to make ends meet. She shared her story of working in Pizza Hut to fund her education. Irrespective of this, she shared that she was determined to not let her background be a hindrance in her dreams.
After being the runner-up in the competition, she has been sharing moments which showcase that she is incredibly proud of her background.
In another such heart-warming moment, Singh went for her college felicitation in the auto-rickshaw with her parents.
In the video, she can be seen wiping the happy tears off her parents eyes and touching their feet to get their blessings.
Check out the video here:
Manya Singh is an inspiration for people as she did not back down when situations got tough or when things were against her. She fought for her dream and has become an example for those who wish to break the shackles they were born into.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.