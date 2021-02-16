How an Autowallah’s Daughter Became Miss India Runner-Up
From being an auto driver’s daughter to Miss India runner-up, Manya Singh talks about her journey.
On Wednesday, 10 February, nineteen-year-old Manya Singh was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up. But she just didn’t win the crown, her inspirational story has also won the hearts of many. In this video, she talks about working at Pizza Hut to fund her education, how she convinced her parents of her career choice and more.
“My parents were shocked when I told them I wanted to participate in Miss India. They were not sure of this profession because where I come from, girls either get married or take up a government job. My mom told me 'aukaat se badhkar sapne nahi dekne chahiye', that’s when I decided to chase my dreams and prove to myself and everyone that I have it in me to achieve the impossible.”Manya Singh to The Quint
Manya has been dreaming about the day since she was born. She was convinced she can’t live an ordinary life and that she wouldn’t let her background come in the way of her big dream. She struggled but never gave up. Even when people around her tried to pull her down, she picked herself up and moved forward because she knew that’s the only way she can achieve what she always believed she was capable of.
