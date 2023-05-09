ADVERTISEMENT

Korean Man's Soulful Rendition Of 'Zaalima' Goes Viral; Steals Hearts Online

An Instagram user commented under the viral music cover, "He fails all Bollywood singers."

Time and again, viral music covers on the Internet serve as evidence that music transcends all boundaries of language and culture. Another such proof is a viral video by an Indian woman whose Korean husband delivers a soulful rendition of the hit Raees song, 'Zaalima'.

The video was posted with the caption, "When your Korean husband is into bollywood"

Ever since uploading, the clip has garnered over 130K views and over 22.9K likes. Netizens have flooded the comments section with love, support and admiration for the melodious cover.

An Instagram user commented, "He fails all Bollywood singers" while another wrote, "Koreans are born to be singers I guess❤️"

Take a look at other reactions here:

