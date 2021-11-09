Video of Jeff Bezos’ Partner With Leonardo Dicaprio Goes Viral, Bezos Responds
You could literally be a billionaire and you still can't compete with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Leonardo DiCaprio recently met Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sánchez at the LACMA Art and Film Gallery at Los Angeles. A video from this event where the three have interacted has gone viral.
Sánchez is seen talking to Leo while Bezos is listening to them and memers online took the chance to make lighthearted jokes about how she left his hand to talk to Leo. The meme has since gone viral and #LeonardoDiCaprio was also trending on Twitter for quite a while.
Check out the video here:
Here are some of the jokes users on the internet made about this video:
Not just netizens, Jeff Bezos himself jumped in on the fun. As soon as the video started going viral, Bezos uploaded a picture with the caption, "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…" where he is seen holding a sign that reads "Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop." while standing in a forest.
Users have loved how he made fun of the situation. What do you think of this joke?
