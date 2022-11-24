Viral Clip Of Bihar Teacher Interacting With Students Wins Hearts Online
A Twitter user commented, "Zero fatigue education...Kudos to her."
The internet is a treasure trove and while on most days, bizarre clips and memes are all we get, there are few that shine through the mundane and collectively warm our hearts.
An IAS officer, Deepak Kumar Singh took to Twitter to share a heartening clip of a classroom in Bihar. Talking about the teacher and her interactions with the students, Singh wrote, "A teacher in Bihar’s Banka teaching her students. Look at the smiles on the faces of students! Tells you the whole story!"
The teacher, namely Khusboo Kumari is making headlines after the clip started trending on social media. The video begins with her singing a 1986 song Billi Boli Meon by Shabbir Kumar and Anuradha Paudwal. As she continues singing and urging the students to join her, a group of schoolchildren run forward to hug her.
Throughout the video, the teacher engages the students in different games and activities like hide-and-seek. Netizens point out how refreshing it is to see such a positive and safe environment for schoolchildren to thrive in.
A Twitter user commented, "Zero fatigue education.. that's what this exceptionally talented teacher is bringing onto the table."
Here's how more netizens are reacting:
