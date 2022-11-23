Sarpanch Sent to Jail for Cutting Cake With an Illegal Pistol on His Birthday

In a bizarre incident in Madhya Pradesh, a village sarpanch and two others were arrested after they celebrated a 'Chambal-style' birthday.

Raju Bhadoriya, the village head of Gona Panchayat in Bhind district, cut his birthday cake with an illegal country-made pistol aka desi tamancha. Because knife is so rare to find, you get it, right? But, that was not all, the sarpanch even live-streamed it on Facebook!