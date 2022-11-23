Sarpanch Sent to Jail for Cutting Cake With an Illegal Pistol on His Birthday
Talk about celebrating birthday with a bang!
In a bizarre incident in Madhya Pradesh, a village sarpanch and two others were arrested after they celebrated a 'Chambal-style' birthday.
Raju Bhadoriya, the village head of Gona Panchayat in Bhind district, cut his birthday cake with an illegal country-made pistol aka desi tamancha. Because knife is so rare to find, you get it, right? But, that was not all, the sarpanch even live-streamed it on Facebook!
The video obviously went viral, but it didn't end well for Bhadoriya who ended up spending his birthday night behind bars. Police officials took notice of the video and registered an offence under relevant provisions of the Arms Act against the three accused. The three were then sent to jail and the illegal weapon and two cartridges were seized from them.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Madhya Pradesh Bizarre Viral news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.