‘About Time’: Velma Comes Out As Lesbian in New Scooby-Doo Movie, Twitter Reacts

Writer James Gunn has been trying to portray Velma as a lesbian since 2001.

A clip from the latest Scooby-Doo movie, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo has elated fans on Twitter as it marks the official coming out of Velma as a lesbian. James Gunn, who wrote the early live-action films has tried to make Velma explicitly gay for years now, and this new clip finally makes it a reality.

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, “OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY”

Fans had long suspected that Velma was a queer character, but it had never been shown officially. The show's creators, including James Gunn and Tony Cervone, had also confirmed this theory but didn’t get the opportunity to make it official on-screen. In a deleted tweet from 2020, Gunn wrote, “In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Velma’s romantic interest is a character called Coco Diablo, who is a costume designer.

