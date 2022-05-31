'We Fear for Safety': HC Reunites Kerala Lesbian Couple Separated by Parents
The Kerala High Court has allowed the lesbian couple to live together but their woes are far from over.
A lesbian couple based in Kerala, Adila Nazrin and Fathima Noora, briefly got respite when the Tamil Nadu High Court allowed them to live together on Tuesday, 31 May. After Noora was allegedly abducted by her own family, Nazrin had filed a habeas corpus petition before the court.
However, the ordeal does not seem to have ended for them.
"Noora's parents told the court that we have their permission to live together. But after that, her family followed us and have been crying and emotionally blackmailing us. They are saying all sorts of things to emotionally affect us,” Nazrin told The Quint.
What Happened Soon After the HC Order?
The couple told The Quint that they fear for their safety. Nazrin and Noora have been asking lawyers how they can prevent themselves from "falling prey" to another abduction or blackmail.
“Noora's parents have given it in writing (to the High Court) that we have their permission (to live together) and that they won’t bother us. But now we have stepped out of the court, and they are blackmailing us. We are afraid that this paper (consent letter) won’t be enough to keep us safe.”Adila Nazrin
The Noora-Nazrin Love Story
Nazrin (22) and Noora (23) had met during their school days in Saudi Arabia and fallen in love. When each of them told their parents about their love, they faced severe opposition. The women reportedly had to tell their parents that they called the relationship off. However, they continued their relationship.
After a while, the two returned to Kerala and their love story continued. The couple recently completed their under graduate education and got jobs in Chennai.
On 19 May, the women decided to open up to their parents, who once again strongly objected to their relationship. The couple then ran away and sought help from Vanaja Collective in Kozhikode. Vanaja Collective is an organisation that helps marginalised communities, especially those belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.
‘Families Plotted Together and Tricked the Girls'
Meanwhile, on 23 May, Noora’s parents filed a missing persons complaint with the Thamarassery police station in Kozhikode. The women were then summoned by the Binanipuram police station but no action was taken as the two women were consenting adults.
Parents of both the women held a discussion in the aegis of the Collective. In one of the videos, accessed by The Quint, taken while the families were speaking to the women, Noora’s father is heard saying, “Do you see how wrong this is? This is not normal."
“Nazrin’s parents managed to convince the couple to go with them. They assured them that they wholeheartedly accept them and that they will ensure the safety of both the girls,” said Sulfath A of Vanaja Collective
However, they later found out that “the two sets of parents had carefully plotted this and tricked the girls so that they can take them away,” she alleged. The women were then taken to a relative’s house in Ernakulam’s Aluva where “they were emotionally blackmailed."
Nazrin Was Physically Restrained While Noora Was Allegedly Taken Against Her Will
Sulfath alleged that Noora’s family including her mother, grandparents and aunt, reached Nazrin’s relative’s house and forcefully took Noora away.
Nazrin had alleged that she was physically restrained when Noora was taken away. She even shared several posts on social media showing bruises on her body to prove her claim.
Sulfath told The Quint that the Collective then alerted the police who arrived at their house but Noora had already been taken away by then. The police rescued Nazrin and housed her at a shelter.
Couple Want to Take the ‘Conversion Therapy Counsellor’ to Court
On 27 May, Nazrin filed a Habeas Corpus petition alleging the abduction of Noora against her will and sought the court’s intervention so that the two can live together. She claimed that the Thamarassery police took no action and even refused to register an FIR, stating this was a “family matter,” Sulfath said.
Nazrin said that she managed to get in touch with her friend on 29 May, and based on the hints she heard over the call, Nazrin “figured out that Noora was being forced to see a counsellor for conversion therapy."
Conversion therapy is an unscientific practice where sexual minorities are forced to adopt the heterosexual way of life.
“While talking about 'counselling,' Noora asked me whether I ‘understood’ where she was. She sent me enough hints. She had so much more to tell me but the call was on loud speaker. The counsellor told me that if I have to speak to Noora again, I would have to take permission,” Nazrin was heard saying in the video.
Condemning the practice of conversion therapy that is practice by many in an attempt to alter a person’s sexual orientation, Nazrin told The Quint that they are exploring options to take strict legal action against the counsellor.
“We are considering filing a legal case against the counsellor who tried to influence Noora. This man is involved in conversion therapy and was trying to change her mind. He often cited from religious texts to make her feel that what she was wrong,” she alleged.
