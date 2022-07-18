US Restaurant Sells Dosa as 'Naked Crepes' for Rs 1400 and Desis are Appalled
Would you try this 'dunked doughnut delight' aka medu wada?
Take a wild guess as to which Indian dishes could be called "naked crepes" and "dunked doughnut delight"? Well, it's none other than plain dosa and medu vada! And it's okay if you couldn't recognise the dishes by these bizarre name, but a US restaurant thought that renaming popular dishes would be a good idea. However, netizens are clearly unhappy with this.
The restaurant called Indian Crepe Co. has come under Twitter's scanner after a screenshot of their menu and price rates went viral. The eatery serves South Indian food but has been marketing and rebranding South Indian dishes as 'crepes' and 'doughnuts'. Unimpressed Desis even pointed out that besides the bizarre names of the dishes, the restaurant also sells them for a very high price.
Some of the other dishes were called "dunked rice cake delight" aka idli for $ 15.39 (~Rs 1,200), the "smashed potato crepe" or masala dosa sells for $18.69 (~Rs 1,500), and the "classic lentil pancake" aka uttapam for $9.95 (~ Rs 790).
Here's what the Twitteratis had to say about this incident. Read here:
