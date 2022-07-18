All the Times Priyanka Chopra Proved She Is a True Feminist
Priyanka Chopra turns 40 today.
Priyanka Chopra aka Piggy Chops turns 40 today and there's a long list of her achievements to celebrate. From being a former Miss World to one of the top stars and highest paid actors in Bollywood, and now a global icon, Priyanka has broken the glass ceiling many times and has become an inspiration for young women around the globe.
A global ambassador for UNESCO for children's rights, she has been a vocal advocate of women's rights and feminism. Priyanka is one of the few stars who takes pride in being a feminist and she never hesitates to give a lesson or two on feminism. She has used global platforms to talk about feminism and the need for equal rights and addressed issues of gender pay gap, girl child education and gender-based violence.
Priyanka believes that in order to bring change in society, it is essential that women are given equal opportunities and have more representation in the workforce.
Here's a look at the times when PeeCee has proved that she is the feminist we need.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan
