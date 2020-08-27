Times Now Says 'Imma Bounce' Is 'Bounced Cheque' And We're Shook

As a part of their 'big expose' on Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, TV news channel Times Now claims to have gotten access to Chakraborty's text conversations.

In a clip that recently went viral on social media, a Times Now news anchor can be seen reading out a particular text between Rhea and Jaya Saha. The text reads "Imma bounce." The Times Now news anchor can be seen associating the text with a "bounced cheque."

In the video posted on social media, the news anchor can be heard saying, "Here's the reality. Look at this. This is 'I-M-M-A bounce.' Exactly what we're talking about right now. This is chats between Rhea and Jaya Saha. This is the bounced cheque that we have accessed."

The Twitter user has written, "Oh dear!! ⁦@TimesNow what are you guys even doing! interpreting imma bounce which simply is a slang/ contraction for I am going to bounce -in typical Marathi it means - mein toh katt loonge to IMMA as acronym & a ‘bounced’ cheque."