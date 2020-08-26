Sambit Patra Uses 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' To Troll Rahul Gandhi
Memes have now become a part of television debates on politics.
You know a meme is viral when it makes an appearance on a TV news channel. On 25 August, a clip of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reading out the dialogues from the 'Rasode mein kaun tha?' scene that recently took over the internet surfaced on Twitter and netizens could not keep calm because Sambit Patra actually uses the meme to make a Congress analogy.
After reciting the dialogues from the meme, he says, "Aaj main aapko kehta hu. Dekhiye, yeh Rahul hi Rashi hai aur yeh khaali cooker hi Congress party hai. (See, Rahul is Rashi and the empty cooker is the Congress party)"
Sharing the clip, a Twitter user wrote, "Just when you thought it was all over..."
Take a look:
Here's how netizens reacted:
Some are understandably done with the meme..
Others are enjoying the entertainment
Who knew memes would become a part of a political debate on a mainstream news channel? 2020 has truly seen it all.
The 'Rasode mein kaun tha?' meme is from an Indian TV serial called Saath Nibhaana Saathiya that ended in 2017. But memes from the clip are still going around. This particular clip got attention after the popular 'rap' version made by Yashraj Mukhate went viral on the internet.
Reacting to the meme, Rusha Patel, who played Kokilaben in the show, said "My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it. I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude."
