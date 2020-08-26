Sambit Patra Uses 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' To Troll Rahul Gandhi

You know a meme is viral when it makes an appearance on a TV news channel. On 25 August, a clip of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reading out the dialogues from the 'Rasode mein kaun tha?' scene that recently took over the internet surfaced on Twitter and netizens could not keep calm because Sambit Patra actually uses the meme to make a Congress analogy.

After reciting the dialogues from the meme, he says, "Aaj main aapko kehta hu. Dekhiye, yeh Rahul hi Rashi hai aur yeh khaali cooker hi Congress party hai. (See, Rahul is Rashi and the empty cooker is the Congress party)"

Sharing the clip, a Twitter user wrote, "Just when you thought it was all over..."

Take a look: