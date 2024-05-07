In Pics: Alia Bhatt Arrives at Met Gala 2024 in a Custom Sabyasachi Saree

Actor Alia Bhatt graced the Met Gala 2024 in a custom Sabyasachi saree, featuring a stunning 23-foot-long train, styled by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. Reflecting the theme "The Garden of Time," her ensemble showcases intricately embroidered florals crafted with silk floss, glass beads, and semi-precious gemstones.

The actor took to her social media to write about the same. She said, "It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own."



Also writing about how Sabyasachi came into the picture when the sari was opted for. "Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea," she added.



She also spoke about the make up and how it all came together in tandem with the theme, "We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time’s gentle caress."

