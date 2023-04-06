ADVERTISEMENT

'This Barbie Is Alia Bhatt': If Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Movie Was Made In India

Who would you cast in Barbie's Indian remake?

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
3 min read
'This Barbie Is Alia Bhatt': If Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Movie Was Made In India
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The trailer for Greta Gerwig's massively anticipated film, Barbie is finally here...and it's an absolute riot! From flaunting a stellar cast to referencing films like Wizard Of Oz, the film is already responsible for endless social media buzz.

While netizens are still busy trying to decode the plot of the movie, they are also enraptured in creating their own character posters resembling the film's.

A genius marketing campaign by the team itself, they have launched a 'Barbie Selfie Generator' where anyone can replicate their posters just by uploading a selfie or an image of themself.

Well, why not take this opportunity and re-imagine the film with an all-Indian cast? From Ram Charan to Deepika Padukone, here's what the Indian Barbie cast would have looked like:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Barbie

Alia Bhatt as Barbie

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

2. Ken (Ryan Gosling)

Hrithik Roshan as Ken

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

3. Doctor Barbie

Kiara Advani as Doctor Barbie

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Ken (Simu Liu)

Rajkumar Rao as another Ken

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

5. President Barbie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu as President Barbie 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

6. Ken (Ncuti Gatwa)

Ram Charan as Ken again

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Mermaid Barbie

Deepika Padukone as Mermaid Barbie

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

8. Ken (Kingsley Ben-Adir)

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Ken too

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

9. Author Barbie

Katrina Kaif as Author Barbie 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

10. Ken (Scott Evans)

Sidharth Malhotra as Ken

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)

Also Read

Ryan Gosling to Scott Evans: Meet All the 'Ken' From Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling to Scott Evans: Meet All the 'Ken' From Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×