Total Banger: Deepika Padukone Reacts To Canadian DJ Rapping To Her Oscar Speech

A Canadian DJ named SickKick has created a rap version of Deepika Padukone's Oscar speech and the internet loves it!

Oh, the wonders of the Internet! It's fascinating how a simple video can take on a whole new life of its own once it's uploaded online. This time, it's Deepika Padukone's Oscar appearance that's causing a stir online.

As we all know, the Pathaan actor attended the prestigious 95th Academy Awards where she presented the live performance of RRR's Oscar-winning track, 'Naatu Naatu'.

She also gave a heartwarming speech about both the song and the film, winning hearts all over the world. But that's not all! A Canadian DJ named SickKick has used Padukone's speech to create a rap version.

SickKick has done a pretty impressive job of taking the actor's speech and turning it into an upbeat rap song. He even starts rapping in the middle of the video, and it's hilarious!

Take a look:

In no time, the video went viral - garnering over 4.4 million views and 178K likes. Netizens could not get enough of how fun the rendition sounds with most showing an outpour of love and support for the Canadian DJ.

The buzz prompted Padukone herself to share the clip on her Instagram Story with a sticker that says, 'Total Banger'.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram story to share the rendition.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Check how others reacted here:

