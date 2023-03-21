Total Banger: Deepika Padukone Reacts To Canadian DJ Rapping To Her Oscar Speech

Oh, the wonders of the Internet! It's fascinating how a simple video can take on a whole new life of its own once it's uploaded online. This time, it's Deepika Padukone's Oscar appearance that's causing a stir online.

As we all know, the Pathaan actor attended the prestigious 95th Academy Awards where she presented the live performance of RRR's Oscar-winning track, 'Naatu Naatu'.

She also gave a heartwarming speech about both the song and the film, winning hearts all over the world. But that's not all! A Canadian DJ named SickKick has used Padukone's speech to create a rap version.