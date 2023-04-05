ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Shares Stunning Photos From Her Baby Shower
Upasana wrote, "So grateful for all the love."
Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni took to her social media account on Wednesday, 5 April 2023 to share some stunning pictures in the form of a videos from her baby shower. She captioned the post as, "Soooooo grateful for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower."
Topics: Ram Charan
