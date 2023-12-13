Wondering Where You’ve Seen The Archies’ Supporting Cast Before? We Can Help!

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies marked the debut of the majority of the cast playing the main Riverdale gang, namely Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot. (Aditi Saigal), Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. From the bunch Mihir Ahuja, who plays Jughead, was also recently seen in Made In Heaven as Mona Singh's character Bulbul's son Dhruv.
But the world of The Archies is made extra special because of the brilliant supporting cast which consists of quite a few familiar faces. Here's where you might've seen them!
(This article uses interactive elements. Slide the slider to either side to view the complete picture)
Rudra Mahuvakar as ‘Moose Mason’
Rudra Mahuvakar, who plays the lovable Moose Mason in The Archies played one of Dhruv's friends in Made In Heaven.
Santana Roach as 'Midge Klump'
Santana Roach plays 'Midge Klump' who is Moose's longtime partner in the comics. Roach also plays the character of Sandhya in a web series titled College Canteen.
Suhaas Ahuja as 'Fred Andrews'
If you're a big Talaash fan, you must've instantly recognised Suhaas Ahuja who plays Sanjay Kejriwal in the film. Here, he plays Archie's father Fred Andrews and was also a part of The Married Woman directed by Sahir Raza.
Tara Sharma as 'Mary Andrews'
Tara Sharma plays Archie's mother Mary Andrews in The Archies and you've probably also seen her in the Konkona Sensharma-starrer Page 3 as her roommate (and aspiring actor) Gayatri Sachdeva. Sharma has also been a part of films like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Saaya, and Sitam.
Satyajit Sharma as 'Hal Cooper'
Betty's father Hal is played by Satyajit Sharma, most commonly known for his role of Basant in Balika Vadhu. He, too, appeared in Made In Heaven and has acted in films like Paa, Chameli, and Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Koel Purie as 'Alice Cooper'
Koel Purie, who plays Betty's mother Alice in the film, played Devika in the Farhan Akhtar-starrer Rock On!! She'd made her debut with Rahul Bose's Everybody Says I'm Fine!
Kamal Sidhu as 'Hermione Lodge'
Kamal Sidhu cuts an imposing figure as Veronica's mother Hermione Lodge in The Archies. Where have you seen Sidhu, you wonder? She became a sensation amidst teenagers as one of the first Indian video jockeys. She won the Miss India-Canada title in 1991 and also worked with Channel V for a while.
Alyy Khan as 'Hiram Lodge'
His role as Hiram Lodge in The Archies isn't the first time Alyy Khan has essayed the role of a businessperson. Though his role in Don 2 as JK Diwan was much darker. You might've also seen him in the series The Serpent or The Trial.
Luke Kenny as 'Ricky Mantle'
Koel Purie's Rock On!! co-star Luke Kenny shot to fame because of his role as the terrifying Malcolm Mourad in Sacred Games. In The Archies, he plays the editor-in-chief of the local newspaper (and Reggie Mantle's dad).
Salone Mehta as 'Ms Grundy'
Salone Mehta who appears in The Archies as the gang's teacher Ms Grundy can also be seen in Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi as Kaira's aunt. She also appeared in Sense8.
Asif Ali Beg as 'Smithers'
Asif Ali Beg plays the reliable Smithers in The Archies and also essayed the role of renowned cartoonist RK Laxman in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992.
Vinay Pathak as 'H. Dawson'
"Children don’t count,” remarks Vinay Pathak's character Dawson, a politician in The Archies who soon becomes one of the primary 'antagonists'. Honestly, it's going to be difficult to pin down where you remember Vinay Pathak from -- could be Khosla Ka Ghosla, Aaja Nachle or Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. But one of his most memorable roles is that of Bharat Bhushan in Bheja Fry.
Delnaaz Irani as 'Pam'
Delnaaz Irani plays Pam, the owner of a salon in Riverdale and she, too, is a face I'm sure you've often seen on television. She participated in the reality shows Nach Baliye 1 and Bigg Boss 6 and has starred in the sitcom Yes Boss. Irani also played Naina's friend Jaspreet 'Sweetu' Kapoor in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho.
Puja Sarup as 'Mrs Otters'
Puja Sarup who plays the slightly sardonic Mrs Otters also played Beena maasi in Taapsee Pannu's film Haseen Dillruba.
Sheena Khalid as the 'New Salon Owner'
As Hiram Lodge's plans to develop Riverdale are underway, a couple of new businesses crop up, including the new salon where Ethel (Dot.) goes to work. The salon's owner is played by Sheena Khalid who you might also remember from Made In Heaven.
And before you leave, here are a few other titbits.
James Alter who plays Gomes in The Archies has previously acted in Rocket Boys (as a reporter) and in Mismatched (as a recruiter). Additionally, he's also the son of Tom Alter who has appeared in numerous Bollywood movies including Parvarish, Des Pardes, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kranti, Bheja Fry, and Parinda.
Also! Nikhil Kapoor, who plays Pop Tate in The Archies voiced Lord Rama in Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.
The Archies is streaming on Netflix.
