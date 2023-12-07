'The Archies' Review: Teenage Rebellion Is Punctuated With Song & Heart

While the majority of the film deals with the Archies staple; Archie Andrews’ (Agastya Nanda) swinging affections between Betty and Veronica, creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti infuse the story with specificities of teenage life and well-thought-out details about the Anglo-Indian community.

Archie is the film’s central character but not the protagonist – it’s an interesting take on the character. Having already sorted out a possibility of a life in London, Archie is more detached from the gang’s fight than the others.

It feels more like the conversations are centered around the fact that he is so oblivious to things that don't personally affect him; a privilege perhaps afforded to him from his own confidence in his charm and handsome features. He is a man of action but not of consequence.