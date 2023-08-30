Swiss Airline Crew Under Investigation For Dancing And Posing On Aircraft Wing

The video, recorded earlier this month, has drawn the ire of Swiss International Air Lines management. In response, the airline issued a statement condemning the behavior, stating that such actions will not be tolerated. Swiss spokesman Michael Pelzer emphasized that the behavior, while appearing lighthearted, is risky, as a fall from the aircraft's wing can have severe consequences.

Vice President Martin Knuchel and other airline executives expressed their disappointment and anger over the incident, calling for an end to such behavior and emphasizing that setting foot on an aircraft's wings should only occur during dire emergencies, per The New York Post.

The incident has sparked concern over safety protocols and the potential risks posed by such social media-and-selfie-crazed behaviours.