Vyjayanthimala's Bharatnatyam Performance On Her 90th Birthday Wows Netizens

Vyjayanthimala's filmography boasts celebrated works including Devdas, Gunga Jumna, Sangam, Leader and Amrapali.

Vyjayanthimala, the iconic Bollywood actress, continues to captivate hearts even at the age of 90 with her timeless grace and unwavering dedication to classical dance. A recent video that emerged online has left netizens awestruck.

Filmed on her 90th birthday (on 13 August), the video showcases Vyjayanthimala's flawless Bharatnatyam performance at her Chennai residence.

Take a look:

Originally shared by Sthree Creatives and later by the Telugu Film Producers Council (TPFC), the video garnered admiration from celebrities like R Madhavan and numerous internet users.

Netizens are showering the veteran actor with praises, acknowledging her beauty, fitness, and commitment to her art. Check out some of their reactions here:

