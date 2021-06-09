Support Pours in for Jazzy B as Twitter Withholds His Account

After reports of Twitter withholding access to accounts of Punjabi singer Jazzy B and three others upon the government's request, netizens have shown their support for the artist. According to the Lumen database, the accounts have been taken down under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Jazzy B is known to have supported the farmer's protest in the country that started in August last year. Most users are suspecting that this is the reason for his account being suspended temporarily.