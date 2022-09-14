ADVERTISEMENT

Student's Adorable Apology To His Teacher Is Winning Hearts Online

"Adorable. Kindness is the only way to inculcate moral values.", wrote a user.

The internet is filled with adorable gems that are enough to make you smile through a bad day. And I'm sure that this viral video of a child apologising to his teacher will melt even more hearts.

In the clip, the child is asking his teacher to forgive him and is promising her that he will not repeat his mistake. The teacher who seems visibly upset says,"Nahi aap karte ho, baar baar karte ho. Baar baar bolte ho nahi karunga fir karte ho (You say that you will not do it, but still you repeat the same thing). But the student is persistent in his apology and even hugs and kisses the teacher to ask for forgiveness. In the end, the child with his adorable apology manages to convince the teacher and she plants a kiss on his cheeks in return.

Naturally, Twitter is in awe of the video. Read some of the comments here:

