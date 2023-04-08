Shahi Paneer, Paneer Tikka Claims Top Spots In 'World's 50 Best Cheeses' Ranking

Paneer, the hero of vegetarian Indian cuisine, seems to have left a global impact. Shahi Paneer and Paneer Tikka have ranked as the 3rd and 4th best cheese dishes in the world, as per the TasteAtlas survey.

Shahi Paneer is a popular dish in North India and has become a staple on the menus of Indian restaurants around the world while Paneer Tikka is an incredibly popular appetizer in Indian cuisine. The versatility of paneer has been highlighted with several other paneer dishes like Matar Paneer, Palak Paneer, Saag Paneer, and Paneer Makhani making it to the top ranked cheeses.