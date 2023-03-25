ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter War Sparked Over Tweet Claiming That Paneer Is Better Than Chicken

The now-viral tweet also has a picture attached to it, of a meal comprising of chapati, paneer, ketchup and chai.

i

Yet again, a single tweet has led to a full-blown Desi Twitter battle!

A Twitter user posted a controversial claim that paneer is better than chicken, obviously enraging scores of non-vegetarians!

Take a look:

Since the tweet was posted a few days ago, it has garnered over 7.2 lakh views, with over 2.5K likes.

While non-vegetarians are appalled at paneer being pitted above chicken, most foodies are also unnerved by the meal including ketchup and chai.

Here are some hilarious reactions by netizens:

Topics:  Twitter   Chicken   Paneer 

3 months
12 months
12 months
