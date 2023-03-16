ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens React To David Warner Playing Gully Cricket In Streets Of Mumbai

An Instagram user commented under his reel, "Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge?"

Renowned Australian cricketer, David Warner recently took to the streets of Mumbai to play gully cricket with a bunch of lucky youngsters.

The sportsman took to Instagram to share the clip of his midday shenanigans with the caption, "Found a quiet street to have a hit". Warner can be seen batting in a black t-shirt and khaki shorts.

Take a look:

In no time, the video garnered over 3.1 million views and crossed 666K likes. Netizens poured in, expressing their delight over such a well-known sportsman taking to the streets to play cricket.

An Instagram user commented under his reel, "Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge? (There's only one heart, how many times will you win it?)"

Check how fans are reacting here:

Topics:  Viral   Mumbai   Gully Cricket 

