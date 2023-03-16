Netizens React To David Warner Playing Gully Cricket In Streets Of Mumbai
An Instagram user commented under his reel, "Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge?"
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Renowned Australian cricketer, David Warner recently took to the streets of Mumbai to play gully cricket with a bunch of lucky youngsters.
The sportsman took to Instagram to share the clip of his midday shenanigans with the caption, "Found a quiet street to have a hit". Warner can be seen batting in a black t-shirt and khaki shorts.
Take a look:
In no time, the video garnered over 3.1 million views and crossed 666K likes. Netizens poured in, expressing their delight over such a well-known sportsman taking to the streets to play cricket.
An Instagram user commented under his reel, "Ek hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge? (There's only one heart, how many times will you win it?)"
Check how fans are reacting here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Viral Mumbai Gully Cricket
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.