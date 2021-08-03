Chandigarh Lake Club Wants to ‘Smell Test’ Its Members, and Twitter Is Confused
The club denied putting up the notice and claimed that someone else had committed this mischief.
Chandigarh's Lake Sports Complex recently put out a bizarre notice for its members that contained a set of rules that they had to follow. The notice included some unusual rules such as shaving legs before wearing shorts, not wearing smelly clothes, and not making loud noises or grunting while working out and lifting weights.
After the notice went viral, the club claimed that they never put it out, and that someone else had committed this mischief. Nevertheless, the bizarre rules in the notice caught Twitter's attention.
The notice said that these guidances have come as a result of "members not following proper decorum in the premises".
The notice also mentioned that members would have to get their undergarments approved from management and that they could only wear those undergarments at the club after they receive an approval in stamping.
Members wearing shorts were also instructed to shave their legs to "preserve the decorum and avoid unnecessary attention".
Moreover, only a list of pre-approved bad words are allowed to be spoken. Members are required to access the list from management. Not only that, they were explicitly told to wash their socks everyday to prevent smelling, failing which, they would be subject to fines.
The four-point notice was shared on Twitter by journalist Arshdeep Sandhu on Twitter, and has now been deleted. Here is a picture of the notice:
Here is how users reacted:
The club, however, has denied putting up a notice like this and said that they are investigating who is behind this action. Anmol Deep, a trainer at the club said, "Someone must have done this mischief as we remain closed on Monday. We didn't issue this. We're checking CCTV footage to find out," in a statement to ANI.
