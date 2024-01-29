ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Netizens Debate On Who Should Have Won 'Bigg Boss 17'

Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on 28 January.

Published
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Just like the previous seasons, Bigg Boss 17 was also full of drama. After weeks of turmoil and heated clashes, the finale took place on Sunday, 28 January. Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy this year. Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up and the other finalists were Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey.

After the finale, people took to social media to share who deserved to win Bigg Boss 17.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on 28 January.
Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on 28 January.
Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on 28 January.
Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on 28 January.
Topics:  Bigg Boss 17 

