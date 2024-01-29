ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Trophy Cost Me a Lot': Munawar Faruqui Speaks About Winning 'Bigg Boss 17'

Munawar Faruqui took home a prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a car.

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday, 28 January. He took with him a prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a car.

After the win, Munawar spoke to Indian Express about winning and his personal life being dragged into the show. "The feeling was unreal, and the moment was such that I could feel the weight of that trophy. This trophy cost me a lot, but it was worth it," Munawar told the publication.

He added that he wasn't okay with his personal life being dragged into the show and he had a lot of meltdowns. "I wasn't okay with my personal life being dragged to this extent. But things were not in my control. I am not proud of anything I did, but I have to move on and make things better now. With all that was happening in the house, I had a lot of meltdowns. There wasn't a single day that I have not cried. I was mentally affected and felt helpless. But I have to face it," he told the publication.

