Cop Sings ‘Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye’ to Warn People in Lockdown
Music, mother tongue and local pop culture references; that's the winning formula to get your message across to the masses. This Mumbai police constable seems to have intuitively stumbled upon a winning format. As the other constables survey the area and warn the public who have broken curfew, amchi mamu breaks into a song from the 90s Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh.
And as they say, 'Twitter, Khush Hua!'
Twitter is Happy!
As the video gets its fair share of retweets, the Twitterverse explodes in encouragement, and hat tips to the cop in question, and to the Mumbai Police in general.
Part of a Growing Trend
The Mumbai constable isn't the first to break into song to spread the message. A group of doctors from Rajasthan shot to fame with their rendition of ‘Chhodo kal ki baatein’ from Hum Hindustani (1961), in full PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). Their song was aimed at other doctors and healthcare professionals putting their life on the line for the public.
Based on the response to these videos on twitter and across social media, it is safe to say that the trend of impromptu singers from other professions, is here to stay and grow.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)