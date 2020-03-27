Amidst Lockdown 8 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles Return to Odisha Coast
Due to the nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak, the citizens have restricted movements outside their homes. As we already know, the earth is healing itself during this lockdown, the sky is clearer, the weather is getting better, stray animals and aquatic animals are coming back to their habitat. The endangered Olive Ridleys too have returned to Odisha’s Gahirmatha beach and the rookeries in Rushikulya, for mass nesting as there is no human and tourist intrusion due to the lockdown.
According to the Forest Department, over 2,78,502 mother turtles became a part of the day-time nesting activity. Over 72,142 Olive Ridleys have arrived at the beach to dig nests and lay eggs, since Tuesday morning. It is estimated that 6 crore eggs will be laid this year.
Olive Ridleys began mass nesting at the Rushikulya rookery from around 2 a.m. on 21 March. Later in the day, the unusual phenomenon of day-time mass nesting took place at the coast. This event normally attracts hundreds of people to the spot, with Forest Department personnel spending considerable time and effort in controlling the crowds of tourists as well as locals. But this year, the COVID-19 lockdown has ensured no such disturbance occurs for the turtles.
This year, the beach has received thorough and regular cleaning long before mass nesting commenced. The Forest Department also set up 11 off-shore camps early this year to monitor the beach.

