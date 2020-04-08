McDonald’s India Practices Social Distancing, Twitter Questions
In a crisis time like this, there’s nothing more appealing than a big brand trying to do its best. Recently, the fast-food chain McDonald’s Indian Twitter handle shared photos from its kitchen. In an attempt to relieve customers who may be wary of McDonald’s food amid the COVID-19 outbreak, McDonald’s wrote that their staff is practising social distancing at their factory and all vehicles moving in and out of the premises are also being adequately sanitised.
The tweet read, “Our team is making sure that only the best and safest ingredients reach you. We're practicing social distancing in our factory and also sanitizing all vehicles that enter and leave the premises.”
McDonald’s also shared images from their factory. In the kitchen shots, one can see people covered head to toe in appropriate protective gear. They are all standing at a certain distance from one another, within a square box on the floor that has been created using tape.
The tweet inspired a meme fest on Twitter as netizens began reacting. Some praised McDonald’s for taking precaution, others made comparisons with Indian healthcare service providers who do not have enough PPE to keep them safe from the virus.
Take a look:
