Man Who Went Viral For Playing Old Hindi Songs Gets Surprise From Kolkata Police
Bhagwan Mali was gifted a violin by the Community Policing Wing of the Kolkata Police.
Bhagwan "Bhogoban" Mali, a man from Girish Park, Kolkata went viral in June for his mesmerising videos of playing old Hindi songs on the violin. In a video uploaded by a user on Twitter, Mali is seen playing 'Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh' on the streets of Kolkata in the middle of the night.
The video went viral instantly and had since been shared multiple times. Check it out here:
Looks like Twitter isn't the only place where Mali's talents have been recognised and appreciated. The Kolkata Police is equally impressed, and decided to show their amazement through a very special gesture.
Through the Community Policing Wing, the Kolkata Police has gifted Mali a brand new violin, to help him financially support himself. A tweet from the official Twitter handle shows a picture of Mali with a violin and a police officer. It reads, "Meet Mr. Bhagwan Mali, who is a very talented musician.Few weeks ago, a video of him playing his violin in the city streets, had gone viral on Social Media.Last week, he was financially assisted by our Community Policing Wing. Today, @CPkolkata gifted him a new violin."
Check out the tweet here:
"Officers of Kolkata Police met me, they gifted me a new violin. I asked them if they could help me with some work, they have said that they will definitely do whatever they can for me. If I get a decent job here, I will stay in Kolkata" said Mali in a statement to India Today.
He lives with his wife under the Posta flyover and hopes to find a house in Kolkata soon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.