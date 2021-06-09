ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Is Moved by This Old Man Playing the Violin in Kolkata

Bhogoban Mali is an artist from Girish Park, Kolkata, and has been struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown.

i

Twitter is mesmerised by the video of an old man playing a violin on the streets of Kolkata during the lockdown. Bhogoban Mali is an artist living in the Girish Park area of Kolkata. In lieu of the lockdown imposed in the state, he was struggling to make ends meet.

Twitter spotted his video when journalist Aarif Shah uploaded a two-minute video of Mali playing the violin. In the video, Mali is seen playing an instrumental version of the famous Lata Mangeshkar song, 'Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh'.

The video has been shared with the caption, "Watch this old man's talent from Kolkata. He's an artist who is struggling and was entertaining people in Kolkata during the lockdown."

Check out the full video here:

A lot of netizens have expressed how they would have loved to help the artist, while others have shown appreciation for his talent. Here is how they reacted:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Seeing all these heartwarming messages of help and encouragement come in not only from India but also from Indians in other countries is truly moving.

