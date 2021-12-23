Maharashtra Man Builds Car Using Abandoned Parts, Impresses Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra has offered Dattatarya Lohar a Bolero as appreciation for his efforts.
A man from Maharashtra's Devrashtre village recently caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra with his innovation. Dattatraya Lohar is a blacksmith who recently built a car by using metal scraps and abandoned parts from other cars.
Only with the help of this and an investment of Rs 60,000 Lohar engineered the car all by himself. All it takes is one kick on a lever to start, and off goes the four seater!
Anand Mahindra, impressed with the innovation, shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille."
He also pointed out that because the car does not meet regulations, Lohar might not be permitted to drive it around. For this, he offered to give Lohar a Bolero in exchange as a way to applaud his efforts and make sure they don't go to waste.
"His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources," Mahindra wrote on Twitter.
Netizens online were impressed by Lohar's unique idea and also praised Anand Mahindra for coming up with a solution like this. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
